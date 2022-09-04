Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,779 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

