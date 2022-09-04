Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,538 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.40% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $50.84 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

