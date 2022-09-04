Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,925 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

RF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.