Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.01% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $56.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

