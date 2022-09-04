Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,728,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,881 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

