US Bancorp DE Has $1.68 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,819,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $205.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

