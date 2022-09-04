Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $135.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.