Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

