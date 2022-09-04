AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of AGNC Investment worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 485,617 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.