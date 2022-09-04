PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 48,921 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Parke Bancorp worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

