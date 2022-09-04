ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417,330 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of ASE Technology worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

