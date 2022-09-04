Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

