PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $14,743,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

