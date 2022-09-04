Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.