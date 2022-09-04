Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,384 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

