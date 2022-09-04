Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,602 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $161.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.