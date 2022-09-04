US Bancorp DE Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 429.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 297,530 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 239,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

