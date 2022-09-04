US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Alamo Group worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

