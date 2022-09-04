US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also

