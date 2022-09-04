Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

