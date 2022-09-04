US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 810,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,517,000 after buying an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,464,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.