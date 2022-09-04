Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.08% of Argan worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Argan by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Argan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

