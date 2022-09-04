American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.46% of SFL worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SFL by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.86 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

