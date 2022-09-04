US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE EGP opened at $163.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.41. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

