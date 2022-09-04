Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,053,000 after purchasing an additional 184,461 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 143,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,785 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,536 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

INFY stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

