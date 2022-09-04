American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

