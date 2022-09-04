US Bancorp DE Sells 621 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $119,818,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after buying an additional 786,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $120.91 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

