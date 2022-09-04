US Bancorp DE Sells 2,062 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.