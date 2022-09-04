American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,408 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Marten Transport worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 213,833 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.2 %

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.40 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

