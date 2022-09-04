US Bancorp DE Has $1.97 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,183,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

