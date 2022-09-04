Analyzing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) & Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Software and Zadar Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 6.20 $311.00 million $21.47 69.63 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -1.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.94% 67.50% 17.39% Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Constellation Software and Zadar Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software currently has a consensus target price of $2,525.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Zadar Ventures.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Zadar Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

