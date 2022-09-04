KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,870 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.97% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $396.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

