American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Nelnet worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $83.37 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.99%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.