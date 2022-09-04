NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of NewMarket worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NewMarket by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $281.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

