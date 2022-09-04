American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,103 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Citigroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,400,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,363,000 after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $239,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $1,917,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 124.5% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

