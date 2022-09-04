American Century Companies Inc. Buys 78,969 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of OFG Bancorp worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

