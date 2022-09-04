COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

