COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.
CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $49.51.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
