Financial Contrast: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) vs. Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sohu.com and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

This table compares Sohu.com and Creek Road Miners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $835.58 million 0.81 $927.72 million $21.47 0.83 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 3.45 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 106.50% 2.18% 1.25% Creek Road Miners -1,524.15% -1,036.32% -174.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games, and casual and strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

