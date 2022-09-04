American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

