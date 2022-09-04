Critical Contrast: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) versus Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 15.53% 23.56% 3.90% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.65 $2.00 billion $12.10 10.51 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

69.1% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Financial Group and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Deep Yellow on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

