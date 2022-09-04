American Century Companies Inc. Sells 85,976 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $41.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

