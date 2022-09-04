OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

