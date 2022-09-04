GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 67,227 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,227 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

GPMT stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.39 million, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.