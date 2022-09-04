OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Shares Down 3.6%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 247,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 489,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OncoCyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.77.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

