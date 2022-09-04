Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.40 and last traded at 13.40. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ayala from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 11.72.

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

