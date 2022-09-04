Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Shares Down 1.4%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $293.52 and last traded at $295.17. Approximately 63,224,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 72,436,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.40.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.10.
