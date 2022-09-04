MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.47.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.15. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

