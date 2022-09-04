ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

