Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Shares Up 2.8%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $79.76. 18,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 99,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,262,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 140,748 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.