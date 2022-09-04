Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15. 4,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.